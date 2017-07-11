CANTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- UNICOM Engineering, a leading provider of application platforms and lifecycle support services for software technology developers and OEMs worldwide, today announced plans to launch new products based on the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. "Our customers are facing a time of immense change with the explosive growth of concepts like IoT, AI and analytics," said Austin Hipes, Chief Technologist and VP of Engineering at UNICOM Engineering. "The Intel Xeon Scalable processor tackles today's toughest challenges created by this growth, with more compute and I/O throughput while holding the potential to create significant product differentiation. Our new standard platforms will help early adopters gain a competitive edge by leveraging the architecture's unmatched performance, connectivity, and networking options."

UNICOM Engineering will expand its Intel Xeon processor-based appliance platform portfolio with the launch of the E-1800 R5 and E-2900 R5 dual processor server platforms. These rack mount, pre-integrated platforms use Intel® Xeon® Gold 6000/5000 Series Processors and are engineered for applications that deliver compute, storage, backup, security and enterprise network solutions. Compared to previous generation Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 series based platforms, the Intel Xeon Scalable processors can provide up to 4.2x higher scalability for virtualized workloads, integrated performance accelerators, and support increased I/O throughput to enable up to four 10GE connections per platform. For evaluation unit availability and platform specifications, please contact UNICOM Engineering Sales.

"Many of our customers are quickly migrating to this advanced technology," says Hipes. "Intel Xeon Scalable processors can improve how business-critical applications perform and scale across modern networks. CPU-intensive application servers will benefit from Intel's most advanced CPU cores and integrated accelerators to improve pattern matching, compression and cryptography with AES."

Other features of the new Intel Xeon Scalable Processor include NVMe focused storage, Intel® Optane SSDs built on 3D XPoint™ technology, next-generation Intel® Omni-Path architecture fabric, high-speed connectivity, and optional integrated Intel® Ethernet and Intel® QuickAssist Technology built-in accelerators. These features built into the E-1800 R5 and E-2900 R5 platforms, provide building blocks that align well with the needs of hybrid cloud and networking infrastructure, as well as video servers, storage solutions, network and physical security appliances.

UNICOM Engineering's field application engineering work with customers to ensure that they understand how to take full advantage of Intel's Skylake microarchitecture and its feature-rich values. UNICOM Engineering provides comprehensive validation and optimization services to ensure a smooth transition to this and future Intel Xeon processor upgrades.

A white paper describing the Intel Xeon Scalable processor (codenamed Skylake) microarchitecture is available online at go.unicomengineering.com/XeonScalable as a guide to successfully migrating application platforms to next-generation.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of server-based application platforms and lifecycle support services for software developers and OEMs worldwide. Through its expertise and comprehensive suite of design engineering, system integration, global logistics, trade compliance, support and business analytics services, UNICOM Engineering is redefining application deployment solutions to provide customers with a sustainable competitive advantage. More than a decade of appliance innovation and strong technology partnerships make UNICOM Engineering one of the most trusted deployment partners in the industry. Founded in 1997, UNICOM Engineering is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts with facilities in Plano, Texas; Chantilly, Virginia; and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

UNICOM Engineering and the UNICOM Engineering logo are trademarks of UNICOM Engineering, Inc. Intel, Xeon and Optane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other names, brands and trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

