Supermicro Unleashes New X11 Server Building Block Solutions with Full Support for New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Broadest Portfolio of New Dual-Socket and Single-Socket Motherboards and SuperChassis optimized with Hot-swap NVMe support

SAN JOSE, California, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today has released a comprehensive line of new X11 generation server and storage motherboard and chassis solutions fully optimized for the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.

The Supermicro X11 dual-processor (DP) and uniprocessor (UP) Serverboards and SuperWorkstation boards support the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors for exceptional performance. They are offered in a variety of form factors, including ATX, E-ATX, EE-ATX, and several proprietary versions supporting the broadest array of market segments. These new X11 generation motherboards offer the highest levels of performance, efficiency, security and scalability in the industry with:

Up to 3TB ECC DDR4 2666MHz (2933 MHz) in 24 DIMM slots per node

Up to 11 PCI-E 3.0 slots

SAS 3.0/SATA 3.0 and NVMe hot-swap HDD/SSD support

10GBase-T/10G SFP+/25G Ethernet and100Gbps EDR InfiniBand networking options

M.2 NVMe and SATA support

IPMI 2.0 plus KVM with dedicated LAN

SIOM (Supermicro I/O Module) support for flexible networking options

In addition, the SuperWorkstation motherboards offer 7.1 HD Audio, Thunderbolt 3.0 AOC header, up to 11 USB ports and USB 3.1 support.

With these new generation X11 serverboard and SuperWorkstation boards, Supermicro offers the most extensive range of computing solutions for data center, enterprise, cloud, HPC, Hadoop/Big Data, AI/deep learning, storage, and embedded environments.

Supermicro's new X11 generation motherboard and chassis solutions are engineered to unleash the full performance and rich feature sets on the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor family, supporting more cores and higher TDP envelopes of 205 watts and higher, increased number of memory channels and higher bandwidth, more PCI-E 3.0 lanes, 100G/40G/25G/10G Ethernet, 100G EDR InfiniBand and integrated Intel® Omni-Path Architecture networking fabrics. The elevated compute performance, density, I/O capacity, and efficiency are coupled with industry's most comprehensive support for NVMe NAND Flash and Intel® Optane' SSDs for unprecedented application responsiveness and agility. Customers can select the Server, Storage, Network, or Workstation solutions optimized for their applications, as well as the performance, memory, storage, and I/O profiles that are optimally matched to their workloads, at attractive price points.

"Since 1993, Supermicro has provided the channel with first-to-market serverboards based on the newest technologies to help them succeed with leading performance and improved flexibility," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With the industry's strongest and broadest product line, our Server Building Block Solutions are designed to not only take full advantage of Xeon Scalable Processors' new features such as three UPI, faster DIMMs and more core count per socket, but also fully support NVMe through unique non-blocking architectures that achieve the best data bandwidth and IOPS."

X11 Building Block Solutions

Quad-socket serverboard - X11QPH+ supporting 4 new Intel Xeon Scalable processors up to 205W, 28 cores, 48 DIMMs, 6TB DDR4-2666MHz with 3 UPI design to deliver 50% faster performance compared to previous generation 4-way platforms in 2U/4U.

- X11QPH+ supporting 4 new Intel Xeon Scalable processors up to 205W, 28 cores, 48 DIMMs, 6TB DDR4-2666MHz with 3 UPI design to deliver 50% faster performance compared to previous generation 4-way platforms in 2U/4U. Dual-socket motherboards supporting Intel Xeon Scalable processors

up to 205W, 28 cores, 24 DIMMs, 3TB DDR4-2666MHz, NVMe support, 12Gbp /s SAS 3.0 support, USB 3.1, PCI-E M.2 slots, dual onboard 10GBase-T and SFP+ in E-ATX, ATX and other optimized form-factors. Supermicro's new standard form-factor X11 DP motherboards include:

supporting Intel Xeon Scalable processors up to 205W, 28 cores, 24 DIMMs, 3TB DDR4-2666MHz, NVMe support, /s SAS 3.0 support, USB 3.1, PCI-E M.2 slots, dual onboard 10GBase-T and SFP+ in E-ATX, ATX and other optimized form-factors. Supermicro's new standard form-factor X11 DP motherboards include: X11DPi-NT/N: E-ATX 2U/4U mainstream boards



X11DPL-i: ATX cost-optimized datacenter optimized (DCO) board



X11DAi-N: E-ATX versatile workstation board



X11DPH-i/T/TQ: E-ATX max I/O and storage optimized boards



X11DDW-L/NT: WIO board for flexible expansion in 1U/2U



X11DPG-QT: 4 GPU/co-processor flagship workstation

Single-socket motherboards supporting Intel Xeon Scalable processors

Up to 205W TDP processors, 28 cores, 8 DIMMs, 1TB DDR4-2666MHz, NVMe support, 12Gbp /s SAS 3.0 support, PCI-E M.2 slots, dual onboard 10GBase-T and SFP+ in ATX, mATX, WIO, GPU and other optimized form-factors. These UP motherboards offer application-optimized solutions that support storage, cloud computing, networking, 1U three add-on cards WIO, GPU, deep-learning, HPC and general server applications. Supermicro's first wave of new X11 UP motherboards include:

supporting Intel Xeon Scalable processors Up to 205W TDP processors, 28 cores, 8 DIMMs, 1TB DDR4-2666MHz, NVMe support, /s SAS 3.0 support, PCI-E M.2 slots, dual onboard 10GBase-T and SFP+ in ATX, mATX, WIO, GPU and other optimized form-factors. These UP motherboards offer application-optimized solutions that support storage, cloud computing, networking, 1U three add-on cards WIO, GPU, deep-learning, HPC and general server applications. Supermicro's first wave of new X11 UP motherboards include: X11SPi-TF: Cost-optimized HPC Solution Board with 10GbE



X11SPL-F: Cost-optimized I/O Intensive Baseboard with 7x PCIe slots



X11SPW-TF/-CTF: 1U/3AOC WIO form factor Solution with 10GbE + SAS3



X11SPH-NCTF/-NCTPF: Cost-Optimized Storage Solution board with 3 flavors



X11SPM-F/-TF/-TPF: mATX Embedded Solution with 12V DC input



X11SPG-TF: 1U/2GPU, or 1U/5AOC Extreme I/O Intensive Solution with 10GbE

New generation optimized chassis, power supplies and accessories

Supermicro releases industry's broadest selection of high quality Building Block Solutions for fully optimized and customized X11 generation server, storage, network, and workstation hardware with upgraded power components and enhanced thermal designs supporting the new Intel Xeon Scalable processor family, supporting more cores and higher TDP envelopes of 205 watts and higher. Key chassis features include SAS3 12Gb/s storage, NVMe storage support, and Titanium level power supplies (96%+ efficiency). With the industry's most optimized thermal designs, Supermicro systems provide free air cooling to help customers save tons on energy costs while helping protect our Mother Earth.

In addition to the strong motherboard and chassis product lines, Supermicro also provides the industry's broadest selection of barebone systems and complete systems. For more details, please visit www.supermicro.com/X11/.

