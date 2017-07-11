Microbiological Testing of Water Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Difficulty in Sample Collection Generating Opportunities for Rapid Test Kits

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Microbiological Testing of Water Market by Pathogen (Bacteria, Protozoa, Viruses), Water Type (Drinking & Bottled Water, Industrial Water), Type (Instruments, Test Kits & Reagents), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global market for microbiological testing of water has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 1.59 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 7.0% from 2017 to 2022

Emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina are the primary targets of the industry. Factors such as increase in microbial contamination in water reservoirs due to increased urban waste, stringent regulatory environment, the emergence of new technologies, and upgradation of equipment are the major driving factors for this market. Moreover, advanced technologies and rapid test methods helped to drive the microbiological testing of water industry.



The microbiological testing of water market, based on pathogen type, is segmented into Legionella, Coliform, Salmonella, Clostridium, Vibrio, and others which include other bacteria, protozoa, and viruses. Number of tests for Salmonella dominated the market with the largest share in 2016 due to increasing Salmonella outbreaks in the European and North American regions. This is followed by Coliform tests, which acts as an indicator bacteria for other bacterial analysis and plays a critical role in microbial water testing.



The microbiological testing of water market, based on type, is segmented into instruments and test kits & reagents. The instruments segment accounted for largest share of the microbiological testing of water market in 2016. The test kits & reagents segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Rapid testing methods ensure the analysis of a larger sample size, thereby reducing the time required for sample testing which will lead to the growth of test kits over the next five years.



The microbiological testing of water market, based on industry, is segmented into pharmaceutical, clinical, food, energy, chemicals & material, and environmental. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2016. Whereas, the food testing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due increase in food safety awareness among consumers and growth in labeling mandates in various regions. Based on water type, the market is segmented into drinking & bottled water and industrial water. The industrial water segment dominated the market with the largest market share in 2016, and it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increase in industrial applications and growth in regulatory compliance.



This market was dominated by the North American region in 2016. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to emerging economy, globalization of trade, and growth in industrialization in the region.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Need for Microbial Water Quality Analysis

Increasing Microbial Contamination in Water Reservoirs Due to Increased Urban Waste

Increased Microbial Contamination in Water Reservoirs Due to Climatic Conditions

Increasing Disease Outbreaks Due to Microbial Contaminated Water

Stringent Regulatory Environment



Epa Regulations On Drinking Water

Technological Advancements in Testing Solutions

Increasing R&D Investments By Companies

Shift from Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests for Cost & Time Effectiveness

Active Involvement of Government Authorities

Government Funding for Technological Developments

Increasing Government And Private Funding for Tackling Waterborne Diseases

Restraints



Limited Market Penetration for Microbial Water Testing & Analysis Instruments in Non-Industrial Applications

Reluctance of Municipal Bodies And Civic Societies to Adopt New Technologies

Opportunities



Increasing Awareness About Water Quality

Growing Market in Emerging Economies

Testing Laboratories' Demand for After-Sales Services to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Introduction of Innovative Rapid Technologies

Difficulty in Sample Collection Generating Opportunities for Rapid Test Kits

Challenges



High Cost of Testing Equipment

Adoption of Advanced Testing Methods Proportional to the Price of Sample Testing

High Capital Investment

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Accepta Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Aquagenx Llc

Avantor Performance Materials Llc

Biomérieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biotrack Bv

Danaher Corporation

Döhler Gmbh

Hardy Diagnostics

Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Hygiena International Ltd

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

Lamotte Company

Loba Chemie Pvt Ltd

Milliporesigma

Pathogen Detection Systems Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Wiegand International Gmbh

