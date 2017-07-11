Microbiological Testing of Water Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Difficulty in Sample Collection Generating Opportunities for Rapid Test Kits

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Microbiological Testing of Water Market by Pathogen (Bacteria, Protozoa, Viruses), Water Type (Drinking & Bottled Water, Industrial Water), Type (Instruments, Test Kits & Reagents), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The global market for microbiological testing of water has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 1.59 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 7.0% from 2017 to 2022
Emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina are the primary targets of the industry. Factors such as increase in microbial contamination in water reservoirs due to increased urban waste, stringent regulatory environment, the emergence of new technologies, and upgradation of equipment are the major driving factors for this market. Moreover, advanced technologies and rapid test methods helped to drive the microbiological testing of water industry.
The microbiological testing of water market, based on pathogen type, is segmented into Legionella, Coliform, Salmonella, Clostridium, Vibrio, and others which include other bacteria, protozoa, and viruses. Number of tests for Salmonella dominated the market with the largest share in 2016 due to increasing Salmonella outbreaks in the European and North American regions. This is followed by Coliform tests, which acts as an indicator bacteria for other bacterial analysis and plays a critical role in microbial water testing.
The microbiological testing of water market, based on type, is segmented into instruments and test kits & reagents. The instruments segment accounted for largest share of the microbiological testing of water market in 2016. The test kits & reagents segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Rapid testing methods ensure the analysis of a larger sample size, thereby reducing the time required for sample testing which will lead to the growth of test kits over the next five years.
The microbiological testing of water market, based on industry, is segmented into pharmaceutical, clinical, food, energy, chemicals & material, and environmental. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2016. Whereas, the food testing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due increase in food safety awareness among consumers and growth in labeling mandates in various regions. Based on water type, the market is segmented into drinking & bottled water and industrial water. The industrial water segment dominated the market with the largest market share in 2016, and it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increase in industrial applications and growth in regulatory compliance.
This market was dominated by the North American region in 2016. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to emerging economy, globalization of trade, and growth in industrialization in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Need for Microbial Water Quality Analysis
- Increasing Microbial Contamination in Water Reservoirs Due to Increased Urban Waste
- Increased Microbial Contamination in Water Reservoirs Due to Climatic Conditions
- Increasing Disease Outbreaks Due to Microbial Contaminated Water
Stringent Regulatory Environment
- Epa Regulations On Drinking Water
- Technological Advancements in Testing Solutions
- Increasing R&D Investments By Companies
- Shift from Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests for Cost & Time Effectiveness
- Active Involvement of Government Authorities
- Government Funding for Technological Developments
- Increasing Government And Private Funding for Tackling Waterborne Diseases
Restraints
- Limited Market Penetration for Microbial Water Testing & Analysis Instruments in Non-Industrial Applications
- Reluctance of Municipal Bodies And Civic Societies to Adopt New Technologies
Opportunities
- Increasing Awareness About Water Quality
- Growing Market in Emerging Economies
- Testing Laboratories' Demand for After-Sales Services to Enhance Operational Efficiency
- Introduction of Innovative Rapid Technologies
- Difficulty in Sample Collection Generating Opportunities for Rapid Test Kits
Challenges
- High Cost of Testing Equipment
- Adoption of Advanced Testing Methods Proportional to the Price of Sample Testing
- High Capital Investment
