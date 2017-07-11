Technavio's latest report on the global contact probers marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global contact probers market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (manual, automated, semi-automated) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

Contact probers are test equipment devices used by semiconductor device manufacturers for the surface testing of semiconductors, wafers, and packaging. These components help in identifying faults on the surfaces. Technavio analysts forecast the global contact probers market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global contact probers market according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts are:

Increasing number of fabless semiconductor companies and test houses

Emergence of new testing technologies

Increase in the number of connected devices through IoT and other emerging markets

"Numerous semiconductor companies prefer to focus on the R&D of their solutions and outsource their fabrication and other foundry-related activities to companies that specialize in manufacturing, assembly, and testing of semiconductor ICssays Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

The growing number of fabless semiconductor companies leads to an increase in the net aggregate demand for semiconductor ICs, which drives the demand for test equipment devices such as contact probers. The rising number of test houses has resulted in an increase in the number of potential customers of test equipment, thereby resulting in higher sales.

The test equipment industry is witnessing the emergence of new technologies to meet the growing demand for compact and efficient semiconductor test equipment. These technologies help the test equipment vendors to improve their product offerings, which will lead to a high demand for testing probers. Self-test technologies are designed into circuits to simplify the testing procedures.

The semiconductor manufacturing industry is evolving continuously due to the introduction of new processes and technologies. This trend will increase the testing cost, which will lead to a price pressure on the test equipment vendors. The vendors focus on product differentiation to remain competitive and address the specific demands of the customers.

"The Internet of Things acts as a bridge between the virtual and the physical world by linking information, objects, and data. It provides connectivity to geographically distant locations and time zones and is an essential tool in product development. IoT is emerging as a crucial segment for a number of industry verticals, especially the commercial sectorexplains Jujhar.

These devices use microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based sensors to detect and capture data and pass it to microcontroller units for controlling and process data. Image sensors are popularly used in devices such as digital cameras, automobiles, communication devices, and wearables. The increase in the demand for connected devices will drive the demand for testing equipment such as contact probers.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

