Global Chipless RFID Market 2017-2021: Key Driver in the Market - Rising Need for Inventory Management

The global chipless RFID market to grow at a CAGR of 27.43% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Chipless RFID Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising need for inventory management. Inventory, one of the most important assets of a company, represents investments from the manufacture to the sale of a product. Inventory management involves keeping track of products or assets, storage of components required during production, and monitoring the quantity of finished products. Any negligence in inventory management can result in substantial financial losses and lead to inventory glut or inventory shortages.
One trend in the market is rapid technological advancements. Retailers that require efficient inventory management systems demand highly advanced RFID devices. Currently, technically advanced RFID semiconductor devices are being developed keeping in mind the specific needs of customers. These devices can also be integrated with Wi-Fi and real-time locating systems (RTLS).
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security issues. Information security is a key concern in the chipless RFID market. High frequency radio signals transmitted from these tags can be detected from a distance by other radio receivers. This creates chances of the data being accessed by other users. Keeping data secure is of high importance for consumers, governments, and corporations. The increasing use of RFID has opened a new frontier for data threats and data security measures. In RFID systems, readers are the communications crossroads.
Key vendors
- Alien Technology
- SATO Vicinity
- Zebra Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- Acreo
- BASF
- Confidex
- Impinj
- Intermec Honeywell
- RFID4U
- RR Donnelley
- Molex
- Thin Film Electronics
- Toppan Printing
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end user
Part 07: Market segmentation by type
Part 08: Market segmentation by frequency
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
