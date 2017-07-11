CafeX Unveils New Version of Omnichannel Solution for Dynamics 365 at Microsoft Inspire

Latest release of CafeX Live Assist' for Microsoft Dynamics 365 supports chatbot-to-agent escalation, mobile customer serviceand agent productivity enhancements

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Inspire --CafeX Communications® today announced Cosmos, the latest version of its omnichannel customer service solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365, at Microsoft Inspire 2017 in Washington, D.C. Cosmos introduces mobile customer support, making it simple for businesses to add live assistance capabilities to mobile applications. With Cosmos, companies can also more easily integrate their artificial intelligence (AI) strategies within Microsoft Dynamics 365 through a 'bring your own chatbot' approach that improves customer service and reduces operational costs. User enhancements are also included to improve agent efficiency.

CafeX Live Assist' for Microsoft Dynamics 365, hosted in the Azure cloud and co-engineered by CafeX and Microsoft as the preferred omnichannel solution for Dynamics 365, gives customer care agents an integrated experience to create content engagement campaigns for online visitors, chat live and use co-browsing to interact remotely with visitors' web or mobile applications for delivery of more personalized, intelligent service anytime, anywhere.

In just over 90 days since launch, the co-developed solution has attracted strong interest from Microsoft customers, with wins represented across financial, retail, healthcare and other industries. CafeX has also attracted nearly one hundred members to its Live Assist for Dynamics 365 partner program, including recognized brands like Provance, eBECS, PowerObjects, Hitachi Solutions, Strava Technology Group, CRM Innovation and Ledgeview Partners. A partner incentive called Fast Track provides knowledge transfer sessions and customer-facing promotions to accelerate go-to-market readiness.

Cosmos provides organizations with the following Live Assist enhancements within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service.

Mobile customer support is provided through software kits that developers can simply drop into Android and iOS applications, enabling agents to create customizable content engagement campaigns, chat live with app users as well as view and remotely interact with visitors' apps through co-navigation, annotation, file push and other types of visual assistance.

Simple developer tools in Live Assist ease the process for companies to implement their own chatbots in Dynamics 365, with deployment in hours rather than days using the Microsoft Bot Framework.

Continuity from chatbots to live agents, a first for Dynamics 365, enables a customer to escalate a bot interaction to an appropriately skilled human agent without having to switch to a different channel or repeat details to the agent, resulting in lower abandonment rates and faster resolution times.

Chatbots can also function as live virtual agents within Live Assist to take advantage of knowledge base access, supervisor monitoring, performance reporting, skillset management and other features available to human agents.

Usability improvements within Dynamics 365 help enhance agent efficiency. Agents now have an expanded view of customer context, can receive audible and visual notifications, use shortcut keys to perform actions, access canned messages grouped by category, easily associate contact records with active chats and handle multiple chats more effectively, among other productivity enhancement features.

Rami Musallam, president and chief executive officer of CafeX

"Since the launch of Live Assist for Dynamics 365 just over three months ago, we've seen strong demand among Microsoft partners and businesses for integrated omnichannel solutions that improve the overall customer journey while ensuring agents continue to operate within a single pane of glass. This new version represents a significant milestone in our joint strategy with Microsoft to deliver the most intelligent real-time customer experience technology to the market."

Joe Egan, director of strategic ISV partners for Microsoft

"This latest version of CafeX Live Assist for Dynamics 365 provides our partners with an expanded toolset to address organizations' customer engagement needs within mobile and web channels. As the first solution to support escalation from chatbots to live agents in Dynamics 365, Live Assist gives businesses an evolutionary path towards AI-driven automation of customer service. We look forward to seeing the innovative applications our partners and customers will deploy via this co-engineered solution from CafeX and Microsoft".

David Mario Smith, founder and principal at Inflow Analysis

"We see growing market interest in analytics-driven communications applications that help organizations make better customer relationship decisions. Solutions like CafeX Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365-that can consolidate customer context across automated, self-service and agent-assisted channels to deliver more personalized experiences-are at the forefront of digital customer service innovation within the CRM landscape."

David Buggy, president of Strava Technology Group

"The combination of CafeX's Live Assist and the Dynamics 365 platform has amplified our ability to address our customer's demands for integral omnichannel capabilities within the Dynamics 365 ecosystem. CafeX has built an effective partner program, and has been very supportive with training and sales materials that simplify the sales process from approach to close. We look forward to building on our early success with CafeX and anticipate exceeding the omnichannel and digital engagement needs of many additional customers."

About CafeX

CafeX is the leading provider of real-time communications technology that transforms how enterprises collaborate and engage customers within mobile and web applications. Trusted by many of the world's biggest banks, insurers and other Global 2000 companies, CafeX's award-winning solutions focus on business outcomes to create innovative ways for customers and teams to work together. For organizations both large and small, CafeX eliminates the friction that users typically face, reaching everyone securely wherever they are with connectivity to existing systems. For more information about CafeX, please visit www.cafex.com or follow @CafeXComms.

CafeX Communications and CafeX Live Assist are trademarks of CafeX Communications, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

