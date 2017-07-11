Eastwood directs the company comprised of bright young stars and genuine heroes

Production is underway this week on Clint Eastwood's "The 15:17 to Paris." The film tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a highspeed railway ride.

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris-an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. "The 15:17 to Paris" follows the course of the friends' lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

The heroic trio is comprised of Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, who play themselves in the film. Starring alongside them are Jenna Fischer ("Hall Pass," TV's "The Office"); Judy Greer ("War for the Planet of the Apes"); and Ray Corasani (TV's upcoming "The Long Road Home"). Paul-Mikél Williams plays the younger Anthony; Max Ivutin and Bryce Gheisar each play younger versions of Alek; and Cole Eichenberger and William Jennings take on the role of the younger Spencer.

Eastwood ("Sully," "American Sniper") directs from a screenplay by Dorothy Blyskal, based on the book The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes by Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern. Eastwood also produces the film, along with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier. The film's executive producer is Bruce Berman.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes frequent collaborators Tom Stern, who served as cinematographer on 13 of Eastwood's previous films; Deborah Hopper, who has served as Eastwood's costume designer on 17 prior films; and Blu Murray, who most recently cut "Sully." Veteran art director Kevin Ishioka, whose work can be seen in "Sully" and in this month's "Dunkirk," serves as production designer.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006279/en/

Contacts:

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jan Craft

(818) 954-2279

jan.craft@warnerbros.com