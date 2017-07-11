Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the completion of their latest procurement market intelligence study which analyzes aftermarket services for rotating equipment, especially for compressors. The client, a leading manufacturer of fertilizers and chemicals products, was looking to better understand the supply market landscape.

The primary objective of this procurement market intelligence engagement was to offer insights on category essentials, supplier landscape, supply market, the latest cost drivers and their impact levels on the market. SpendEdge focused on the fertilizer and chemical industries due to their high demand for compressors.

Using their 13+ years of expertise, SpendEdge's analysts gained a better understanding of the aftermarket services for rotating equipment by tracking the latest developments and procurement trends in the market through secondary journals. In addition, SpendEdge reached out to key stakeholders, KOLs, product users, and procurement experts to understand their views on the market.

Key questions answered in this study include:

What are the key market trends, drivers, challenges affecting the market's growth?

What are the procurement best practices for this market space?

What are the key geographies covered by prominent suppliers?

What are the key cost drivers and their impact?

Pros and cons of identified pricing models

