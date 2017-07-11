Global M2M Homeland Security Market Growth at CAGR of 54.7%, 2017-2021 - Latest Challenges, Trends & Drivers

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast the global machine to machine (M2M) homeland security market to grow at a CAGR of 54.70% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Homeland Security Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The rising adoption of connected devices, tablets, wearable devices, and smartphones among consumers and enterprises will favor the growth of the market. This is because these connected devices require an M2M platform for transferring data and information in real time. The devices are connected to each other via M2M modules, smart sensors, and software. The number of M2M connections across various industry verticals, such as the automotive, healthcare, and retail, has increased, as the platform helps enterprises improve their operational efficiency and revenue generation.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of satellite communication for disaster management. Satellites produce a large volume of data in pictorial format that cannot be analyzed easily. This has created a necessity for data analytics to deliver meaning and structure to large volumes of unstructured data. Companies have taken a note of the increasing need to analyze the data produced by satellites; they are making efforts to enter the analytics space.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is surveillance and security at borders. Higher level of security at the borders is demanded to reinforce the protection of the homeland security. Implementation of comprehensive surveillance and control systems helps prevent unlawful cross-border activities and fight against criminal organizations at land and maritime borders. Border control agencies can anticipate inspections to ensure compliance with entry and import permits using seamless information sharing for borders and coordinated communication with the broader law enforcement communities. Potential threats can be detected with cost-effective integrated and modular security systems that combine intelligence and automation.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Cyber-attacks or hacking threats. With the IoT transforming the business operations globally, the risk for security threats and breaches is increasing. As per a recent survey by Cisco, approximately 73% of the global business decision makers expect the IoT to cause security threats by 2019.



Key vendors



ENSCO

KORE Wireless Group

Northrop Grumman

ORBCOMM

Seagull Maritime Security

Thales

Westminster Aviation Security Services (WASS)

Other prominent vendors



AeroVironment

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Globotrack

Hughes

Leonardo

Safran

Teraquant

Zeal

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by security type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



