Heart Valve Devices Market 13.35% CAGR by 2021 With TAVR and TMVR Says a Research Report Available at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A comprehensive study on "Global Heart Valve Devices Market" created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Heart Valve Devices Market on the basis of Procedure (Replacement and Repair); Replacement Procedure By Technique (Mechanical, Bioprosthetic, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)), Repair By Technique (Surgical Devices, Balloon Valvuloplasty, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia).

Browse 25 Tables and 157 Figures, 11 Company Profiles, spread across 220 pages is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/913716-global-heart-valve-devices-market-analysis-by-procedure-replacement-repair-replacement-procedure-by-technique-mechanical-bioprosthetic-tavr-repair-procedure-by-technique-surgical-balloon-valvuloplasty-di-arabia.html .

The strong growth in heart valve devices market is driven by rising aging population, growth in population with heart disease and rising advances in minimally invasive technologies. Moreover, companies operating in this market are focusing on investments in R&D for continuous innovation and strengthening their positions in the market by targeted acquisitions and product expansions. Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific are the major players in the market.

Demand for bioprosthetic is projected to display a faster growth than mechanical heart valve replacement techniques. However, technologically advanced techniques such as TAVR and TMVR are going to be the major growing sectors in the market. Among the regions, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the rising number of geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure and expansion in medical tourism. Place a direct purchase order of this Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=913716 .

Companies Profiled are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, St. Jude Medical Inc., CryoLife Inc., LivaNova Plc, Neovasc Inc., TTK Healthcare, JenaValve Technology Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Scope of the Global Heart Valve Devices Market Report

By Procedure: Heart Valve Replacement Devices, Heart Valve Repair Devices

Heart Valve Replacement Devices, By Technique: Mechanical Valve, Bioprosthetic Valve, TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement)

Heart Valve Repair Devices, By Technique: Surgical Valve Repair Devices, Balloon Valvuloplasty Devices; TMVR (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair)

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

By Country: US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia

Related Report:

Similar research titled "Global Prosthetic Heart Valve/ Artificial Heart Valve Market Research Report 2017" is spread across 116 pages and profiles 12 companies that provide a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Prosthetic Heart Valve/ Artificial Heart Valve Market analysis is provided for the Global markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and Bill of Materials cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Few key manufacturers included in this report are Medtronic, Edwards, Boston, St Jude, LivaNova, Symetis, Jenavalve, CryoLife, TTK Healthcare, Colibri Heart, Lepu Medical, Braile. Read more at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1055474-global-prosthetic-heart-valve-artificial-heart-valve-market-research-report-2017.html.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/p-210-azoth-analytics.xml