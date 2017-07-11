

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session solidly in negative territory, after posting a gain during the previous session. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressure the overall market, while financial and cyclical stocks were also weak.



Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony before Congress. Yellen is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Traders are also keeping an eye on the developments regarding Russian involvement in the U.S. election.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.78 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,874.07. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.72 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.73 percent.



Adecco fell 2.1 percent after analysts at Deutsche Bank cut their rating on the staffing firm to 'Sell' and lowered their price target.



Vifor also dropped 2.2 percent after Baader Helvea lowered its price target on the stock, but reaffirmed its 'Buy' rating.



Sonova lost 1.2 percent, while Swatch, Bâloise, SGS and Givaudan all dropped by around 1 percent.



Private bank Julius Baer declined 2.1 percent, while UBS and Credit Suisse finished lower by 0.6 percent each.



Roche was the weakest performer among the index heavyweights, losing 1.1 percent. Novartis weakened by 0.9 percent and Nestlé slid 0.7 percent.



Clariant gained 0.4 percent after Kepler Cheuvreux raised its price target on the stock.



