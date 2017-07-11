sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,60 Euro		-0,405
-0,62 %
WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WAL-MART STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WAL-MART STORES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,24
64,35
20:10
64,24
64,35
20:10
11.07.2017 | 19:08
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SkilkenGold: Skilken|Gold Sells Six Walmart Neighborhood Markets for $78 Million

National Retail Developer is the First in the Country to Build and Sell Walmart Neighborhood Market's Newest Store Prototype

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Skilken|Gold, a national retail developer, today announced that they sold six Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery stores to The Hampshire Companies and their South Korean partner. The properties were sold for $78 million.

The six properties, all located in Louisiana, average approximately 42,000 square feet. The Baton Rouge location, which opened in March 2017, is a prototype for Walmart Neighborhood Market's new store design.

Since 2014, Skilken|Gold has been one of four preferred development partners in North America for Walmart Neighborhood Market's build-to-suit program and has since built seven Walmart Neighborhood Markets. Prior to this most recent sale, Skilken|Gold sold one in 2016.

"Finalizing this sale was a collaborative effort between the Walmart and Skilken|Gold teams, and a testament to our ongoing partnership," said Ken Gold, CEO of Skilken|Gold.

About Skilken|Gold

Skilken|Gold is a national retail developer that combines the speed of a startup, the personal touch of a family business and the experience of a 100-year-old company. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Skilken|Gold anticipates, analyzes, and adapts to fit each client's growth goals, and combines agility and flexibility to accelerate timelines and reduce project costs. National retail clients, such as Walmart, Wawa, and Kroger, trust Skilken|Gold as a national retail development partner to help build their business. For more information, visit www.skilkengold.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexis Marina
alexis@gebencommunication.com
(330) 519-6892

SOURCE: Skilken|Gold


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE