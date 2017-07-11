Asia Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI & Ultrasound) Market, 2022 - Market Size is Expected to Cross Over US$ 4 Billion

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Breast Cancer Screening Market Forecast (Mammography, MRI & Ultrasound)" report to their offering.

Asia breast cancer screening market size is expected to cross over US$ 4 Billion by 2022

China, Japan and Korea are the top most contributors. Increasing breast cancer awareness, government and NGOs support breast cancer screening programs and ageing women population are major driving forces for this market. Key threats for breast cancer market in Asia are societal fear, misconceptions and cultural barriers for Breast Cancer Screening. Other major challenge being faced by almost all Asian countries is non availability of national level screening program; however partial or regional screening programs are available in few of these countries.

China is clear winner in the Asia breast cancer screening market. It controls nearly three fourth of the total screening market due to its large women population. Despite poor awareness about breast cancer screening, government partial screening programs and Global as well as domestic NGOs initiatives is helping China to become leader in the Asian breast cancer screening market.

Mammogram is leading methods for the breast cancer screening in the Asian countries. Other popular available methods are MRI and Ultrasound. China, Japan and Korea are top three countries for breast cancer mammogram screening. Their combined share was over 90 percent in 2016. India, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are other market for breast cancer mammogram screening.



All the 7 countries in the report have been studied from 7 viewpoints:



- Asia Breast Cancer Screening Market and Forecast

- Asian Countries Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population Numbers and Forecast

- Asian Countries Breast Cancer MRI & Ultrasound Screening Population Numbers and Forecast

- Asian Countries Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Market and Forecast

- Asian Countries Breast Cancer MRI Screening Market and Forecast

- Asian Countries Breast Cancer Ultrasound Screening Market and Forecast

- Asian Countries Breast Cancer Screening Market and Forecast



7 Asian Countries Studied in the Report are as Follows:



1. India

2. China

3. Japan

4. Korea

5. Singapore

6. Thailand

7. Malaysia



