Technavio analysts forecast the global Ethernet test equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006292/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global ethernet test equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global Ethernet test equipment market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (10 GbE, 1 GbE, and 40 GbE and above) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The market for Ethernet test equipment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Service providers are expected to rely more on Ethernet devices for managing their growing network traffic at low operating costs. As a result, the demand for Ethernet devices is expected to increase from enterprises and data center users.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global Ethernet test equipment market:

Increased demand for larger bandwidth

Need to reduce capital and operational expenses

Growing number of data centers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased demand for larger bandwidth

The use of Internet has been growing at an exponential rate during the last few years. Technological innovations are draining network capacity, thereby creating demand for larger bandwidth. Cloud computing, data transfer and storage, and Internet of Things are key factors that are creating a demand for larger bandwidth. Increased use of computer and mobile applications are also driving the demand for larger bandwidth.

"Smartphones, tablets, and content delivery networks are expected to account for the majority of Internet traffic by 2021. Such technological developments in internet usage are expected to continue through the forecast period and thus create demand for larger bandwidth, which, in turn, will create demand for Ethernet test equipmentsays Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for test and measurement research.

Need to reduce capital and operational expenses

Ethernet is used for connecting local area networks (LANs) to metropolitan area networks (MANs) and wide area networks (WANs), which help in reducing OPEX for service providers. Using test and measurement services for Ethernet help and assist the service providers in ensuring continued network services and thus reducing maintenance and operational expenditure.

Ethernet technology is popular among IT professionals and is frequently used to interconnect LANs in enterprises. Problem-free services are a prime requisite for IT professionals. Hence, service providers invest in Ethernet test equipment to have a check on any ongoing discrepancies in their network connections to save expenses. The need to reduce CAPEX and OPEX is driving the demand for Ethernet test equipment.

Growing number of data centers

"The adoption of cloud computing has led to a rise in the number of data centers worldwide. Data centers need a reliable internet connection as their efficiency is critical to the handling of operational data of an IT company. Hence, these data centers make extensive use of Ethernet test equipment to attain optimal operational efficiencysays Anju.

The content of corporate data has changed. Previously, most of the businesses monitored their data, but today they depend on a hosted environment. Urbanization, industrialization, and mechanization have led to an increased need for creating business models, improving products, and maintaining a healthy relationship with customers. The need for such complex operations creates a need for a platform that is dependable, which is driving the market growth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electrical Testers Market 2017-2021

Global General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2017-2021

Global Liquid Macrofiltration Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006292/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com