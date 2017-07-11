Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ("ZTO" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZTO). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zto.

The investigation concerns whether ZTO and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On October 27, 2016, ZTO raised $1.4 billion by conducting a public offering (the "Offering") of 72,100,000 American Depository Shares ("ADSs") at $19.50 per share. ZTO's registration statement and prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in support of the Offering portrayed a positive picture of its business, performance, prospects, and acreage. ZTO also emphasized its strong operating leverage, superior profitability, and rapid growth. The investigation concerns whether ZTO was falsely manipulating its stated profit margins above industry norms by keeping low-margin segments of its business out of its financial statements. Since the Offering, ZTO's ADS price has dropped about 25%.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of ZTO, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zto. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC