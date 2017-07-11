

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday released a chain of emails that led to his meeting with a Russian lawyer and indicate the Kremlin's support for President Donald Trump's campaign.



Trump Jr. said he decided to post the emails on Twitter in an effort to be 'totally transparent' about the meeting, which has attracted considerable attention in recent days.



The emails between Trump Jr. and publicist Rob Goldstone suggest a 'Russian government attorney' was willing to provide information that would 'incriminate' Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton



Goldstone told Trump Jr. the Crown prosecutor of Russia 'offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.'



'This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump,' Goldstone added.



Trump Jr. reacts positively to offer and subsequently sets up a meeting with a Russian lawyer, recently identified as Natalia Veselnitskaya.



While Goldstone describes Veselnitskaya as a 'Russian government attorney,' she denied any connection to the Kremlin in an interview that aired on NBC's 'Today' show on Tuesday.



'The woman, as she has said publicly, was not a government official,' Trump Jr. said in a statement. 'And, as we have said, she had no information to provide and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act.'



'To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue,' he added. 'As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was 'the most inane nonsense I ever heard. And I was actually agitated by it.'



Veselnitskaya claimed the meeting, which was also attended by the president's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was not called to provide damaging information about Clinton.



'I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. It was never my intention to have that,' Veselnitskaya said.



Veselnitskaya was asked in the interview why Trump Jr. seemed to have the impression that she had information about the Democratic National Committee.



'It is quite possible that maybe they were longing for such an information,' she said. 'They wanted it so badly that they could only hear the thought that they wanted.'



The latest revelations represent another headache for the White House amid an ongoing investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election.



