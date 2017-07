LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pearson (PSO) have come under pressure during trading on Tuesday, slumping by 5.2 percent. With the drop, Pearson has fallen to a two-month intraday low.



The decline by Pearson comes after the publisher announced an agreement to sell a 22 percent stake in Penguin Random House to joint venture partner Bertelsmann.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX