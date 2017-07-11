

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung has agreed to acquire Innoetics, a small technology company based in Greece.



The South Korean tech giant has not disclosed any financial details of the deal.



The high-tech company is a small local firm which specializes in voice technologies. It was founded in 2004 by four Greek scientists and seven Greek employees.



According to reports, Samsung will use Innoetics' technology to power its next generation of voice-powered devices and services, that will directly compete with Amazon's Echo.



'Samsung has agreed to acquire Innoetics. Samsung is always exploring ways to deepen our relationships with companies like Innoetics whose technologies present an opportunity to strengthen Samsung's capabilities.' Samsung said to TechCrunch.



