North American Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Report 2017 - Market Size, Growth Rate, Forecasts 2016-2023

A comprehensive analysis of the North AmericanAromatherapy Diffusers Marketincluding market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers restraints and forecasts to 2023.

Diffusionis the processof dispersing essential oils so that their aroma fills a room (or an area) with the natural fragrance. For the purposes of this report, diffuser types include ultrasonic, nebulizer, evaporative and heat. There are other types of diffusers, but this analysis will focus on products that specifically utilize essential oils.

This report captures the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Forecast 2016-2023

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Market Analysis: Aromatherapy Diffuser

Market Share Split by Supplier

Distribution Landscape

Latest Developments & Market Trends

Companies Featured:



NOW Products

doTERRA

Young Living Essential Oils

SpaRoom (Unitrex)

ZAQ (Enovize)

Scentsy

Saje Natural Wellness

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research/Definitions



II. Aromatherapy Difuser Market: North America

a. Product Types

i. Nebulizer Difusers

ii. Ultrasonic Difusers

iii. Evaporative Difusers

iv. Heat Difusers



III. Market Measurements

a. Market Drivers

b. Market Restraints

c. Aromatherapy Difuser Market: North America, Revenue Forecasts (2016-2023)

d. Aromatherapy Difuser Market: North America Market Shares, by Revenues

e. Percentage Split between Canada and The United States, by Revenues

f. Split Between Ultrasonic and Other Types of Difusers

g. Distribution in 2014 versus 2016

h. Pricing Trends: Premium Products

i. Pricing Trends: Regular Products

j. Market Trends

k. Consumer Trends

l. Quotes from Key Industry Participants



IV. Company Profiles



- doTERRA

- NOW Products

- Saje Natural Wellness

- Scentsy

- SpaRoom (Unitrex)

- Young Living Essential Oils

- ZAQ (Enovize)



