Document Strategy Media recognizes Global Customer Communications Management (CCM) company for its leadership in delivering digital transformation strategies for today's leading enterprises.

Smart Communications™, the innovator in customer and business communications, has been profiled in DOCUMENT Strategy's "2017 Hot Companies in Customer Experience," released today in the Summer 2017 issue of DOCUMENT Strategy magazine.

"Smart Communications has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in Customer Communications Management," stated George Wright, CEO of Smart Communications. "Since becoming a stand-alone company in late 2016, the innovation has only accelerated, heating up the market with multi-channel solutions that pave the way for best-in-class customer experiences."

Smart Communications helps its enterprise customers deliver award-winning customer experiences by streamlining and improving the quality of customer communications at scale, while still ensuring customers receive the personalized experiences they expect, via the channel they prefer.

This year's Customer Experience edition of DOCUMENT Strategy magazine highlights the critical importance of solid customer communications and customer experience strategies, recognizing Smart Communications as an innovator in driving customer-centric digital transformation initiatives inside many of today's largest organizations. The hot list includes those companies in the industry offering best-in-class solutions for customer experience management. To review the 2017 list of hot companies in customer experience, please visit this month's DOCUMENT Strategy magazine.

About Smart Communications™

Smart Communications helps the world's largest enterprises simplify their customer and business communications while making those communications do even more. In 2004, Smart Communications pioneered the new generation of CCM solutions, and today they're still leading the industry as the only cloud/hybrid-cloud solution in the Gartner leaders' quadrant. Smart Communications customers rely on the team for the undivided attention of the only independent company 100% focused on enterprise CCM. No one does more to simplify template management and put so much control in the hands of the user. That's why more than 300 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on Smart Communications to scale the conversation.

Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York, and serves its customers from offices located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMM™, SmartDX™, SmartCORR™ for Salesforce, and SmartCaaS™ for Partners. To learn more, visit www.smartcommunications.com.

About DOCUMENT Strategy Media

DOCUMENT Strategy Media is a highly-focused media company dedicated to the professional development of executives, directors and managers involved in the core areas of Communications, Enterprise Content Management and Information Management strategies. Our serious editorial mission focuses on the key pillars of every organization-Strategy, Governance, Process and Technology-in order to speak to individual stakeholders within the organization while helping to create a strategic vision across all departments. We are dedicated to looking at the entire communication and information process-from information creation, to document management, to document delivery, to holistic customer experiences, to records management and information governance. To learn more, visit www.documentmedia.com.

