According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fiber optic components marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Fiber Optic Components Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The major reason for the growth of the global fiber optic components market is the increasing deployment of fiber optic cables within and across countries. Many firms are choosing to move from copper cabling to fiber optic cabling because of its diverse benefits such as lower attenuation, high return on investment (ROI), and support for high bandwidth applications. Thus, the demand for fiber optic components will increase as they allow the efficient deployment and functioning of fiber optic cables.

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the global fiber optic components market into the following segments:

Data communication

Telecommunication

Enterprise

Data communication

"The data communication segment of the fiber optic components market occupies a majority 43% of the overall shares and will continue to grow swiftly over the forecast period. Data communication is the process of transferring information from a sender to a receiver through a mediumsays Raghu Raj Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for lighting research.

The segment includes sales of fiber optic components to major firms that are focusing on deploying fiber optic networks for data transmission and interconnection purposes at data centers. Increasing investments in data center construction and the need for secure data transmission are the major reasons for the growth of the segment.

Telecommunication

Telecommunications is a term used for the exchange of information through electronic means and can refer to all types of voice, data, and video transmission. In 2016, the global fiber optic components market by telecommunication was valued at USD 6.16 billion. The segment includes the sales of fiber optic components to firms, such as networking equipment and telecommunication equipment manufacturers, ISP, wireless operators, that purchase these components for the deployment of fiber optics.

The major reasons for the growth of the segment include the increase in Internet traffic that leads to large bandwidth requirements for streaming media, video conferencing, Malware, and growth of Wi-Fi. The growth of FTTx will also impact the fiber optic components market due to its wide array of applications in the telecommunication sector.

Enterprise

"The enterprise segment comprises of companies that employ stand-alone enterprise servers for their Internet requirements. The scope of this segment excludes telecom firms and data center providers who have adopted fiber optic connections to support the high bandwidth demandsays Raghu.

The growth of big data and data analytics by enterprises who create enormous amounts of data daily is an important factor impacting the growth of the market segment. Firms use big data to identify repeating patterns take decisions based on that. The increasing need for high Internet speed by enterprises to provide high-speed connections to their employees for running daily business operations is another important driver.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Amphenol

Corning

Finisar

Fujikura

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

Sumitomo Electric Industries

