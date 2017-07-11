TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Local ticketing site Seat Giant Inc. releases a Canadian online platform which will focus all ticket sales in Canadian funds!

"Canadians have been asking for years, and it's finally time we listened. We now offer all tickets purchased through SeatGIANT.ca in Canadian funds!" says Josh Matlow, Director of Operations at Seat Giant Inc.

Seat Giant Inc. will be the first in the market of secondary ticketing marketplaces to offer this feature to Canadian buyers. The site will feature a local focus using IP geotracking to auto populate concerts, live theatre and sporting events happening in your area. Purchasers will also be able to buy tickets to any North American events in Canadian funds through SeatGIANT.ca.

With the story of secondary market ticketing sites trending during 2016, Seat Giant Inc. is setting a new standard in the Canadian market. The site, 2 years since inception, has set a long-term goal to become the local household name for event tickets; creating loyal, reliable relationships with its return customers. With the launch of SeatGIANT.ca, there is more to be heard from Seat Giant Inc. in the months to come!

SeatGIANT is a Canadian online marketplace which connects buyers & sellers in North America. Both SeatGIANT.com and .ca include a vast inventory to concerts, live theatre, sporting event and much more! With over 3 million tickets available, SeatGIANT is the safest online marketplace for purchasers. SeatGIANT will guarantee all tickets purchased through the site with a 100% money back guarantee.

Contacts:

For all media inquiries: Seat Giant Inc.

Josh Matlow

(647) 532-3127

Joshm@seatgiant.com

www.SeatGIANT.ca (CAD)

www.SeatGIANT.com (USD)



