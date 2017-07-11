Frost & Sullivan Applauds Authentix's Impressive Authentication Technology Portfolio that Combats Illicit Trade

Authentix harnesses the latest technological trends to present market-focused, adaptable authentication solutions for a customer's specific market

SANTA CLARA, California, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the authentication solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Authentix, Inc. with the 2017 North American Technology Leadership Award. Authentix's portfolio of advanced authentication solutions supports companies in combating illicit trade and counterfeiting practices. The company's solutions capitalize on the evolution of Mega Trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data analytics, and supply chain integration technologies to thwart counterfeiting measures. Authentix employs a lock-and-key approach, wherein physical devices are paired with proprietary chemical markers, creating offerings that deliver robust, data-driven authentication solutions helping customers recover lost revenues and protect brand equity.

Click here to view the multimedia release: http://bit.ly/2u4YweJ

"Authentix seeks to aid customers with their transition to more IoT-based operations by capturing data at each point in the authentication process to ensure that any enforcement actions are based on secure and accurate information. This starts when authentication markers are applied to products and continues when markers are tested for or scanned in the field or at a laboratory as the product moves through a supply chain. The results of these tests and scans aggregate into a single data platform for easy verification," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Danielle VanZandt. "With Authentix's solutions, customers can monitor their supply chain interactions, identify potential areas of vulnerability, and receive actionable insights, facilitating proactive decision-making to mitigate illicit trade."

Authentix remains the only end-to-end authentication solution provider for fuel supply protection, combining the devices and covert markers with the Authentix Information System (AXIS®) and comprehensive Authentix services and support. The company also has a robust portfolio of proprietary authentication solutions for major industry verticals:

Vigilant': Authentix's flagship, this authentication solution protects national fuel supplies globally. The solution helps governments and in-country fuel suppliers fight fuel dilution, smuggling, tax evasion, and illicit trade. Vigilant recaptures valuable fuel excise tax revenues for government customers, ensures top fuel quality for citizens and the environment, and creates a level playing field for all participants in a country's fuel market.

Jewel': This solution allows Authentix to partner with global central banks to protect and authenticate banknotes. The Jewel optical markers, read with its high-speed sensor technology, can be easily integrated with any banknote design and deployed on high-speed note sorters to validate the authenticity of individual banknotes. Additionally, Authentix provides implementation services in tandem with banks to ensure a seamless transition.

Sherlox': Sherlox is Authentix's brand protection solution. Validated with a proprietary handheld reader and cloud technology, Sherlox utilizes covert markers to enable in-field authentication instantaneously through smart mobile devices during brand audits.

Assure': Assure is the company's proprietary fuel brand marking solution. Assure helps major, global oil marketing companies provide consumers with the fuel product quality they pay for and to guarantee that specific fuel additive treat rates are accurate.

"With the success of its solutions, Authentix continues to grow within mature markets. Its deep and rich experience and industry knowledge allow it to showcase the value of its authentication solutions and the ways in which they can generate a rapid return on investment," noted VanZandt. "Leveraging trusted customer relationships and continuously focusing on the customer's needs will win Authentix significant customer and revenue growth over the long-term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the technology leadership award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that significantly impact both the functionality and the customer value of the new products and applications. The award lauds the large R&D spend toward innovation, its relevance to the industry, and the positive impact on combatting illicit trade.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Authentix

Authentix, a leading global authentication and information services company, assists customers in combating illicit trade and managing the integrity of their global supply chains. With comprehensive end-to-end authentication solutions, we help safeguard customers in refined fuels (e.g., gasoline, diesel, lubes, and LPG) and branded products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and spirits industries) from counterfeiting, product theft, product diversion, and adulteration. In addition, we help protect currencies for many leading central banks.

Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in the US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.authentix.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com