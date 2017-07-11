Worldwide $20 Billion Adult Vaccines Market, 2022

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Adult Vaccines Market: Company Adult Vaccines Sales, Country Adult Vaccines, and Analysis" report to their offering.

Adult Vaccines Market is expected to be close to US$ 20 Billion by the year 2022

Because of vaccines, some diseases (like Polio and Diphtheria) are becoming rare. Vaccination can prevent certain deadly diseases in all age groups. Almost all countries around the world have introduced efficient National Immunization Programme in their vaccination schedule to overcome the epidemics caused by vaccine-preventable diseases. WHO's Global Vaccine Action Plan, Global Immunization Vision and Strategy (GIVS), The GAVI Alliance all are putting their best to minimize the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases which indeed is driving the adult vaccine market vigorously.

Influenza vaccine is dominating the adult vaccine segment in year 2017, however it will lose its place to Pneumococcal vaccine in the coming future as admissions for pneumonia had almost tripled over the last 15 years. Other than Influenza and Pneumococcal Vaccines, Cervical Cancer (HPV), Hepatitis and Travel vaccines also have considerable market share in adult vaccines market.

In terms of Immunization; Influenza holds the maximum share as influenza vaccination is recommended to take annually in almost all countries of the world. However, with the growing awareness and efficiency of vaccines in preventing diseases, our analysis found that there will be considerably growth in the number for people opting for Cervical Cancer (HPV), Zoster, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, Tdap and MMRV vaccines in future till 2022.



Influenza Vaccine holds the topmost place while talking about the administration of vaccine doses as influenza strains change every year and people needs to get an updated influenza shot each year to stay protected. Expect Influenza; Cervical Cancer (HPV), Pneumococcal and Hepatitis vaccines have remarkable administration doses.



Key Questions Answered In This Report:



- What will be the Market Size of Global Adult Vaccine by the year 2022?

- What are the Key Drivers & Challenges for Adult Vaccines Market?

- Who are the key players in Adult Vaccine Market?

- What products are in key Players Pipeline?



Adult Vaccines in the Report have been studied from 3 Viewpoints:



1. Global Adult Vaccines (Disease wise) Market & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

2. People Immunized (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

3. Doses of Vaccines Administered (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 - 2022)



9 Vaccines Studied in the Report are as Follows:



1. Influenza

2. Cervical Cancer

3. Zoster (Shingles)

4. MMRV (Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella)

5. Pneumonia

6. Meningitis

7. Hepatitis

8. DTap (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)

9. Travel & Miscellaneous Vaccine



Companies Vaccines Sales and Forecast:



1. GlaxoSmithKline, plc Sales & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

2. Merck & Co. Sales & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

3. Sanofi Pasteur's Sales & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

4. Pfizer, Inc.'s Sales & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

5. Others Vaccines



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h2pdxt/worldwide_adult

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716