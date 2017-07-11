

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday as somewhat positive economic data solidified expectations for another interest rate hike before year's end.



August gold settled at $1,214.70/oz, up $1.50, or 0.1%.



Wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose by slightly more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories climbed by 0.4 percent in May following a revised 0.4 percent drop in April.



Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.5 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Traders are looking ahead to Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen Wednesday.



She is expected to provide hints about the pace of interest rate hikes and the timeline for winding down the Fed's bloated balance sheet.



This afternoon, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard hinted she was unconvinced that a rate hike is yet warranted.



'I will want to monitor inflation developments carefully, and to move cautiously on further increases in the federal funds rate, so as to help guide inflation back up around our symmetric target,' she said.



'In light of recent policy moves, I consider normalization of the federal funds rate to be well under way,' Brainard added. 'If the data continue to confirm a strong labor market and firming economic activity, I believe it would be appropriate soon to commence the gradual and predictable process of allowing the balance sheet to run off.'



