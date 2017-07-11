Anti-Aging Supplement Lumity Taps Helena Christensen as Global Ambassador

The beauty-through-wellness brand and supermodel partner to help women glow from the inside out.

ATLANTA, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Helena Christensen found fame in the early 90's as a supermodel, and nearly thirty years later is looking and feeling her best yet. As a model, mom, photographer and humanitarian, she is a beauty icon, both inside and out.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534618/Lumity_Life__Ambassador.jpg

"Helena embodies the idea of living a Lumity Life - with health and vitality to make the most of every day," says Lumity's Chief Executive Officer, David Wasilewski. "Partnering with her as a global ambassador was an easy decision. She is a long-time customer, and shares the brand's philosophy that the body knows best and nourishing yourselfon the inside shows on the outside."

Christensen was intrigued when she found Lumity at Harrods' during a trip to London. With a promise of deeper sleep and more energy, Christensen began taking Lumity consistently. After a couple of months, she began to see and feel the benefits in the way of more luminous skin, more restorative sleep and boosted energy. As a selective business partner, it was her personal experience with the product, shared philosophy with Lumity Chief Scientist and formulator Sara Palmer Hussey plus the brand's unmatched clinical results that sealed the deal.

"I've been a long-time believer in the concept that outer beauty reflects inner health," said Christensen. "When you take care of yourself and feel good, you radiate it on the outside.Lumity supports the body and counterbalances damagethrough protection, repair and cellular efficiency and has become an integral step in my beauty and wellness routine. I'm excited to introduce Lumity to women looking for a natural, all-in-one supplement to improve their skin, sleep and overall health."

Lumity is a clinically tested, physician-approved all-in-one anti-aging supplement. Created by Dr. Sara Palmer Hussey, Ph.D., Lumity works from within to restore your youthful efficiency at the cellular level.

Lumity's unique twice-daily formula harnesses the body's circadian rhythm to improve skin, energy and wellness by countering nine causes of aging. Lumity contains a scientifically calibrated blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids that work around the clock to nourish your body and stimulate its natural aging defenses.

In a controlled double-blind clinical study conducted on 50 women, ages 35-65 for 12 weeks, lead investigative dermatologist Dr. Zoe Draelos, reported 84% of participants noted improved energy, better sleep and a more positive outlook on life. Lumity showed statistically significant improvement versus baseline on essential attributes connected to skin aging including skin roughness, dullness, hydration and firmness as well as general overall appearance.

From iconic supermodels like Helena Christensen and Yasmin Le Bon to top physicians, aestheticians, makeup artists and nutritionists, Lumity is the supplement experts rely on. Lumity's esteemed panel of beauty insiders includes the likes of board certified dermatologists Dr. Doris Day and Dr. Julie Russak, Knockout Beauty owner and founder Cayli Cavaco Reck, celebrity makeup artist Mary Greenwell, celebrity nutritionist Eve Kalinik and celebrity aesthetician Nichola Joss.

About Lumity

On a mission to help women live their most fulfilling and joyful life, Lumity is the anti-aging supplement that works from within to restore youthful efficiency at the cellular level. Backed by clinical trials, Lumity's unique twice-daily formula harnesses the body's circadian rhythm to improve skin, energy and wellness by countering nine aging causes. Lumity contains a scientifically-calibrated blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids that work synergistically to nourish the body and stimulate its natural aging defenses. Unlike supplements formulated for the isolated correction of areas like skin, hair or nails, Lumity's ingredients help build a foundation of health for beauty benefits you can see and feel, well beyond what is possible through diet and lifestyle alone.

Lumity ($115, 4-week supply; $97.75, monthly auto replenishment subscription). Available at www.lumitylife.com