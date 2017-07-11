Technavio's latest report on the global fiberscope marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global fiberscope market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (healthcare and industrial sectors) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

A fiberscope is a flexible fiber optic bundle with a lens at one end and an eyepiece at the other end. It is used to study and monitor small, difficult-to-reach places in machines, locks, and the human body. Technavio analysts forecast the global fiberscope market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global fiberscope market according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts are:

Growing adoption of hysteroscopes in ambulatory centers

Increasing strategic alliances and acquisitions

High demand for HD fiberscopes

Growing adoption of hysteroscopes in ambulatory centers

"There has been a growing adoption of hysteroscopes in ambulatory centers because of the increased demand for quicker treatments. Hysteroscopy in an ambulatory center helps to avoid complications, allows quicker recovery, and reduces costssays Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

Technological advances have resulted in the miniaturization of HD hysteroscopes with improved optical performance, thereby making hysteroscopy a simple, safe, and well-tolerated ambulatory center procedure. This has allowed modern gynecologists to recommend ambulatory hysteroscopy to most women that need an examination for abnormal uterine bleeding.

Increasing strategic alliances and acquisitions

The global fiberscope market has been witnessing an increased number of strategic alliances and acquisitions, which are expected to drive the market growth. Vendors form alliances with other companies to increase their businesses and expand their presence in the market. Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals has partnered with KARL STORX Endoscopy-America to develop a training program for the use of hysteroscopes and to educate individuals about Essure implants, which are permanent birth control devices. This training platform was specially designed for gynecologists. However, it also included obstetrics residency programs in leading institutions in the US.

High demand for HD fiberscopes

"Technological advances in optics have led to the development of innovative visualization technologies in fiberscopes. Manufacturers are offering an extensive range of HD fiberscopes that are capable of providing high-quality images when used with compatible processorssays Sunil.

HD imaging systems are often combined with video systems that provide a more enhanced view of the organ. For instance, the CYF-VH cysto-nephro video scope with narrow-band imaging technology, offered by Olympus, produces high-quality HD images that are better than those produced by conventional flexible endoscopes. The availability of such advanced systems will drive the adoption of fiberscopes through the forecast period.

