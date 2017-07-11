North American Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market, 2023 - Equipment Type, Application, End-User Group and Rental Provider

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North American Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market 2017" report to their offering.

North American Electrical Distribution Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2016-2023 for the United States and Canada.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by equipmenttype - [transformers (low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage), motor starters, switchgear, others], application, end-user group and rental provider. Furthermore,profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.

The electrical distribution equipment market in North America is fragmented, with several major national players looking to get a foothold in the market. A number of the smaller players dominate the regional market operating in niche segments.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Electrical Distribution Rental Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2016.



The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the North American Electrical Distribution RentalMarket by country (United States and Canada) The base year for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2016 until 2023.



Customer segments include:



- Construction

- Oil & Gas

- Utilities

- Manufacturing & Industries

- Events

- Petrochemical

- Datacenters



Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research



II. Terms & Definitions



III.Research Methodology



IV. Executive Summary



V. North America



VI. Market Data (2016)



VIII. End User Segments



IX. Electrical Distribution Equipment Remanufacturing



X. Electrical Distribution Equipment Re-Rental



XII. Electrical Distribution Equipment



XIII. Market Participant Quotes



XIV. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



- A-Contact LP

- Aggreko

- Aggreko plc

- Caterpillar Inc.

- Cummins Inc.

- Herc Equipment Rentals

- Sunbelt Rentals

- The Home Depot

- United Rentals



