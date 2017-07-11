

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is down against the Euro and the Japanese Yen Tuesday afternoon, but is up slightly against the British pound. Economic data was on the light side Tuesday and traders remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony before Congress.



Yellen is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Her comments could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later this month.



Wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose by slightly more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories climbed by 0.4 percent in May following a revised 0.4 percent drop in April.



Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.5 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar has dropped to a 14-month low of $1.1465 against the Euro Tuesday afternoon, from an early high of $1.1382.



Italy's industrial production recovered in May, data from the statistical office Istat revealed Tuesday. Industrial output rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in April. This was the fastest growth in three months.



Substantial reduction in trade between the European Union and the UK, following Brexit, could hurt the UK economy as it would force it to produce goods that are currently imported and raise costs, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said Tuesday.



The policymaker made no reference to the interest rate outlook during his speech at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry in Aberdeen.



'A significant curtailment of trade with Europe would force the UK to shift away from producing the things it's been relatively good at, and therefore tends to export to the EU, and towards the things it currently imports and is relatively less good at,' he said.



The buck rose to a high of $1.2828 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since eased back to around $1.2860.



UK retail sales increased in June as consumers spent more on summer clothing and beauty products, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday. Retail sales grew 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis in June from previous year, when they had decreased 0.5 percent from the preceding year.



The greenback reached a high of Y114.493 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday morning, but has since retreated to around Y113.900.



The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.9 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday, coming in at 976.6 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 3.8 percent increase in May.



