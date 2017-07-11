TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Stone Asset Management Limited ("SAM"), the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of Stone & Co. Flagship Growth & Income Fund Canada and Stone & Co. Flagship Stock Fund Canada (the "Funds"), today announced that securityholders of the Funds have approved changes to the Funds' fundamental investment objectives. A summary of the changes is as follows:

Fund name Current investment objective New investment objective ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stone & Co. To provide superior To provide investors access Flagship investment returns combined to a global balanced fund Growth & Income with a steady stream of seeking capital appreciation Fund Canada current income by investing and a steady stream of primarily in Canadian equity current income. and fixed-income securities. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stone & Co. To provide superior To provide investors Flagship investment returns through exposure to North American Stock Fund Canada capital growth by investing equity securities seeking primarily in Canadian equity long-term capital securities. Current income appreciation. is a secondary objective. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The changes are expected to provide greater diversification and a wider range of investment opportunities for the two Funds by expanding the investment horizons beyond a weighting primarily in securities of Canadian issuers. No changes were made to the investment time horizon of the Funds.

The change in investment objectives will be effective on or about August 25, 2017, in conjunction with the renewal of the Funds' simplified prospectus and annual information form. Full particulars of the changes are outlined in a management circular dated June 10, 2017 which is available on SEDAR.

About SAM

SAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Stone Investment Group Limited, an independent Canadian-owned wealth management company. SAM provides investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-ended mutual funds, a pooled fund, and Private Wealth Management services. SAM's expertise ranges from servicing Canada's retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations. At Stone, we want our investors to sleep well, knowing they'll have the financial resources to live well.

