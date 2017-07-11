Global Breast Implants Market 2017-2023 - Top 4 Players Account for 85% of the Market Share

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Breast Implants Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017-2023" report to their offering.

Silicone breast implants dominated the market with a revenue of $1 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% till 2023

Breast implants are artificial prosthesis used for enhancement of breast muscles for a cosmetic reason. Breast augmentation or breast reconstruction refers to the aesthetic treatment of the breast to look more youthful and appealing. There are a wide range of breast implants used in performing aesthetic procedures including those used to treat deformities, injuries, or damages.

Breast reconstruction requires tissue expanders, which help in the expansion of breast muscles and skin, followed by the permanent insertion of a breast implant after the removal of the tissue expander. These procedures improve symmetry after mastectomy and have an aesthetic appearance.

The US is the major revenue contributor to this market. However, the lack of reimbursement issues may restrict the market growth. The vendors in this market are striving to address the issues by conducting evidence-based studies regarding the efficacy of breast augmentation or reconstruction.

Factors, such as increase in beauty consciousness, growing awareness about reconstructive breast surgeries, favorable demographics across the globe, increasing aging population, are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing emerging trends, such as an increase in the demand of composite breast implant treatments, a rise in medical tourism, and an increase in the disposable income, which will drive the market at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented with many players but dominated by the top 5 players. Allergan, Mentor Worldwide, GC Aesthetics, and Sientra hold more than 85% of the market share in the total global breast implants market.



The major products in the market include:





- Natrelle INSPIRA

- Natrelle Classic

- Natrelle 410

- Natrelle 133 Tissue Expanders

- MemoryShape Breast Implants

- MemoryGel Breast Implants

- Saline Breast Implants

- SPECTRUM Adjustable Saline Breast Implant

- MENTOR ARTOURA Breast Tissue Expanders

- MENTOR Volume Sizing System

- FlexHD Acellular Hydrated Dermis

- CoGel

- IMPLEO

- IMPLEO Smooth

- GFX gel-filled breast implants

- RGI silicone gel-filled breast implants

- HSC

- HSC +

- ALLOX2



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Breast augmentation

1.3 Types of breast implants

1.3.1 Silicone breast implants

1.3.2 Saline breast implants

1.3.3 Structures saline breast implants

1.3.4 Round breast implants

1.3.5 Gummy bear breast implants

1.3.6 Smooth breast implants

1.3.7 Textured breast implants

1.4 Fat transfer

1.5 Complications and risk associated with breast implants

1.6 Cost of Breast Augmentation



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Facial Aesthetics Market

3.3.2 Dental Implants Market

3.3.3 Facial Implant Market

3.3.4 Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rise in the focus on physical appearance among women

4.2.1.2 Rising geriatric population

4.2.1.3 Favorable demographics across the globe

4.2.1.4 Increase disposable income

4.2.1.5 Growing awareness about reconstructive breast surgeries

4.2.2 Opportunities

4.2.2.1 Technological advancements

4.2.2.2 Upsurge in medical tourism

4.2.2.3 Increase in the demand for composite breast implant treatments

4.2.2.4 Increase in healthcare spending

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Complications and risk associated with breast implants

4.2.3.2 High cost of breast implants

4.2.3.3 Threat of counterfeit products in the market

4.2.3.4 Lack of reimbursement



5 Types: Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Silicone breast implants

5.3 Saline breast implants



6 End-Users: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Aesthetic/Surgical Centers

6.4 Physician's Office



7 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Allergan plc

9.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC. (a Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

9.3 GC Aesthetics plc

9.4 Sientra, Inc.



10 Companies to Watch For

10.1 Groupe Sebbin SAS

10.2 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

10.3 Establishment Labs S.A.

10.4 G&G Biotechnology Ltd.

10.5 Laboratories Arion.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5lrkjn/global_breast

