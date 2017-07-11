

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., announced Tuesday he is delaying the start of the August recess in order to give lawmakers more time to pass important legislation.



In a statement, McConnell said the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August. The recess had previously been scheduled to begin on July 31st.



'In order to provide more time to complete action on important legislative items and process nominees that have been stalled by a lack of cooperation from our friends across the aisle, the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August,' McConnell said.



While McConnell partly attributed the decision to obstruction by Democrats, the work in the Senate has largely been held up by the lack of progress on the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.



McConnell said, 'Once the Senate completes its work on health care reform, we will turn to other important issues including the National Defense Authorization Act and the backlog of critical nominations that have been mindlessly stalled by Democrats.'



The House Freedom Caucus applauded McConnell's decision to keep the Senate in session in August and called on House leadership to do the same.



