Doug Betts To Drive XIO Group Portfolio Company J.D. Power's Innovation In Data And Analytics

LONDON and COSTA MESA, California, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --XIO Group, a London headquartered global alternative investments and private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, J.D. Power, has affirmed Doug Betts, a veteran automobile and technology executive, as Senior Vice President and leader of Automotive for J.D. Power.

The announcement highlights XIO Group and J.D. Power's commitment to addressing the vast technological innovation currently facing the auto industry. Following the initial announcement of his appointment in February as Senior Vice President, Betts leads the strategy and operations for J.D. Power's entire automotive division, which includes the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, focusing on enhancing the company's data and analytics arm to lead the firm forwards during the technological revolution facing the auto industry.

Joseph Pacini, Chief Executive Officer and Partner of XIO Group, said, "Doug is an experienced veteran of both the auto and technology industries and his background has prepared him to drive J.D. Power's unique and proprietary big data and analytics solutions for the continuously changing global automotive market."

"The disruptive and constantly evolving technology facing the global auto market is unprecedented," said Carsten Geyer, Partner of XIO Group. "J.D. Power's auto team is uniquely positioned to analyze and advise its global customers on the rapidly changing auto market, particularly for the younger generation of new car buyers. Doug's leadership will allow J.D. Power to further drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability, particularly serving a younger and emerging generation of car buyers. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability."

Prior to joining J.D. Power, Betts was an executive of Apple's global operations team, where he helped lead the introduction of Apple's latest product innovations. He brings to J.D. Power vast experience and detailed knowledge of both the technology as well as the automotive industry, having also held several senior executive roles in global manufacturing and quality at FCA-Chrysler, Nissan Motor Corp, Toyota Motors, Michelin Tire and General Motors.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Poweris a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. Those capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information, visit: www.jdpower.com.

About XIO Group

Headquartered inLondon, XIO Group is a global alternative investments firm with $5 billion of committed capital that employs an international team of more than 70 professionals. Representing more than 15 nationalities among its employees and its network of advisors, the firm has operations in theUnited Kingdom,Germany,Switzerland,Hong Kongand mainlandChina. With a seasoned international investment team that includes professionals with experience working at many of the world's leading private equity firms, XIO Group seeks to deploy its capital for global transactions. XIO Group's strategy is to identify and invest in market-leading businesses located acrossNorth AmericaandEuropeand help these companies to capitalize on untapped opportunities in fast growing markets, particularly inAsia. XIO Group is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information, visit: www.xiogroup.com.

