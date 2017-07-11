Global Silver Nanoparticles Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Use of Silver Nanowire-Based Transparent Conductors

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Silver Nanoparticles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global silver nanoparticles market to grow at a CAGR of 15.79% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of silver nanowire-based transparent conductors. The global silver nanoparticles market witnessed an increased use of transparent conductors in various applications owing to their enhanced electrical conductivity and transparency. Silver nanowires-based transparent conductors find their application in liquid-crystal displays, photovoltaics, OLEDs, and touchscreen. Indium tin oxide (ITO) is the most popular conductor and is a by-product of zinc mining.

However, silver nanoparticles are expected to replace ITO owing to the high aspect ratio and high conductivity of silver nanoparticles, thereby claiming a major share of the market for transparent conductors. Additionally, silver nanowire network has proved to be highly conductive with a high aspect ratio owing to crystalline silver. Also, a touchscreen demands reduced the quantity of silver in comparison with indium. Thus, silver nanoparticles are anticipated to strengthen their market share pertaining to transparent conductors.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing number of applications necessitating miniature electronic systems. There is a global demand for miniature electronic systems from several applications such as wearable products and robotics. The increased production of these devices translates into the need for silver nanoparticles that facilitates the efficiency of these devices. Fine-feature silver nanoparticle conductors are used for the interconnection of leadless components grouped in a monolithic block. The conductors in these devices are fabricated with silver nanoparticle paste that is filled in laser-ablated channels.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High costs in comparison with silver. The costs involved in the application of silver nanoparticles restricts the market growth. High costs ranging from $1,500-$3,500 pertaining to silver nanoparticles and their processing have restricted their use thereby, impeding the market growth.

Also, the chemical production of silver nanoparticles involves high cost, which discourages the vendors in the market from transitioning the products to higher performance or upgraded silver nanoparticles pastes and inks. Therefore, the reduction in the cost-in-use gap between silver and its nanoparticles calls for a rise in the price of silver, which decreases the demand.

Key vendors



Cima NanoTech

Cline Scientific

EMFUTUR

Meliorum

NanoHorizons

Other prominent vendors



American Elements

Advanced Nano Products

Ames Goldsmith

Applied Nanotech

Bayer MaterialScience

Nanoshel

NovaCentrix



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qdzngd/global_silver





