Satori [beta] Rolls Out Platform Services For Streaming Live Data Application Developers

PALO ALTO, California, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Satori, an MZ company, today invited all developers to improve the way they build apps by leveraging the power of live data on Satori - for free. Developers can build fast, powerful, and intelligent applications on Satori, using the platform's unique features including:

Live Messaging

Provides internet-scale publish/subscribe infrastructure to process trillions of transactions. By supporting ultra-low, millisecond latency and a throughput of over 350 million messages per second, developers can build applications that were previously too hard or too expensive to create.

Live Discovery

Allows developers to view and filter streaming schema-less live data with no configuration or pre-indexing. Streamviews automatically filter the amount or type of data desired, dramatically increasing the responsiveness of applications.

Live Reactions

Developers can create automated live data streambots that provide instant reactions to streaming live data, bringing intelligence and decision-making to the data stream itself. It paves the way for applications to react to a multitude of sensors and data from various sources all at line speed.

What is Live Data?

Unlike "Big Data" which is typically archived or stored as it is collected, live data is new, streaming data that can be published, viewed, and reacted to instantly, as it happens. With Satori, immense amounts of live data streaming at extremely high velocity can be reacted to with ultra-low latency. This enables developers to create new types of applications that make decisions on the fly.

The live data platform in Satori is an advancement of the technology underlying the successful MZ mobile games in which millions of players around the world engage in complex, concurrent interactions in a single data stream.

The platform provides developers all over the world an opportunity to build apps to harness streaming live data and to deploy streambots that live in, and react to, the live data as it flows. Any developer, whether working independently, in startups, on Smart City initiatives, or in large-scale enterprises can build on Satori for free.

"We created Satori as a platform where developers can create live data apps that have immediate scale, speed, and smarts," said Steve Chazin, VP of Product. "The possibilities are endless for app developers to create experiences and solve problems that are too hard, too expensive or too slow with existing technologies."

Satori is a fully managed platform-as-a-service that lets your app connect, process and react to streaming live data with built-in scale. Apps created using Satori have innovative and practical applications across a number of industries and nonprofits, including augmented reality (AR), connected cars, public safety, transportation, emergency response, IoT, and many other enterprise use cases.

About Satori

Satori is a division of MZ (formerly Machine Zone) and is the first and only free, live data platform for developers and data publishers. The Satori live data platform is a fully managed platform-as-a-service built for connecting, analyzing, and reacting to streaming live data with practical applications across IoT, Smart Cities, Network Monitoring, Fraud Detection, Connected Car, Logistics, Transportation, Fleet Management, Enterprise, and VR/AR use cases. Learn more at satori.com.

