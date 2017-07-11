Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market 2017-2023 - Market is Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 9.91%

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017-2023" report to their offering.

The global polymerase chain reaction market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Continuous technology advancements are making it more efficient and user-friendly, but the high cost of the instruments, servicing contracts, and reagents pose major challenges for the market, especially to the price-sensitive academics. Currently, the market players are involved in enhancing the capabilities of the PCR systems, and increasing its specificity and sensitivity.

The market is witnessing an emerging trend of digital and droplet digital PCR technology, which is sensitive and accurate than the traditional method.

The markets in India, Brazil, and China are also expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The increasing use of PCR in genetic and molecular analysis, the advent of digital PCR technology are the key factors driving the market. The high cost of the instrument, dearth of skilled labors, competing technologies, such as NGS and microarray and stringent government regulations are factors restricting the market growth.





The application of PCR is predominant in clinical diagnostics, life sciences, and others. The life sciences segment holds the largest share in the market. But the market for clinical diagnostics is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing adoption of PCR systems for the diagnosis of diseases. The market is also witnessing various mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations among the top players, which is defining the future of the global polymerase chain reaction market.

The end-users of PCR are hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academics, and others (blood banks). Academics held a large market share in the PCR market in 2016. The demand for precise diagnosis of chronic diseases has increased in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, which, in turn, will increase the growth rate of the global PCR market.

Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickenson & company, Promega, Qiagen N.V., and Agilent Technologies are the key players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Products: Market Size and Analysis

7 Application: Market Size and Analysis

8 End-users: Market Size and Analysis

9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN N.V.

