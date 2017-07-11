

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an initial move to the downside, treasuries turned higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.



Bond prices climbed well off their early lows and into positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by nearly a basis point to 2.362 percent.



The rebound by treasuries came as Donald Trump Jr. released a chain of emails that led to his meeting with a Russian lawyer and indicate the Kremlin's support for President Donald Trump's campaign.



Trump Jr. said he decided to post the emails on Twitter in an effort to be 'totally transparent' about the meeting, which has attracted considerable attention in recent days.



The emails between Trump Jr. and publicist Rob Goldstone suggest a 'Russian government attorney' was willing to provide information that would 'incriminate' Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.



The latest revelations represent another headache for the White House amid an ongoing investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election.



Treasuries remained positive following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $24 billion worth of three-year notes, which attracted modestly above average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.573 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.87, while the ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.79.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Traders were also looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first day of testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.



The comments from Yellen could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later this month.



Ahead of Yellen's highly anticipated testimony, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard hinted she is unconvinced that another rate hike is currently warranted.



'I will want to monitor inflation developments carefully, and to move cautiously on further increases in the federal funds rate, so as to help guide inflation back up around our symmetric target,' Brainard said.



She added, 'If the data continue to confirm a strong labor market and firming economic activity, I believe it would be appropriate soon to commence the gradual and predictable process of allowing the balance sheet to run off.'



Yellen's semiannual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee is likely to be in focus on Wednesday.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on the Fed's Beige Book as well as the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $20 billion worth of ten-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX