

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Tuesday after U.S officials lowered their domestic oil production outlook for next year.



August West Texas Intermediate crude rose 64 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $45.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



The Energy Information Administration cut the 2018 U.S. oil-output forecast by 1% to 9.9 mln bbls/day.



However, the EIA cut its 2017 price forecast by 3.6% to $48.95/bbl and EIA its 2018 WTI oil forecast by 7.5% to $49.58/bbl. Sub-$50 oil will be tough to cope with for some vulnerable OPEC members.



