Gallagher Fencing Expands to Tatu City in Kenya

One of New Zealand's longest-running pioneering business success stories, Gallagher Power Fence Systems Limited, has announced plans to expand operations in Kenya at Tatu City .

Gallagher will build 24 warehouses on four-acres at Tatu Industrial Park, the leading industrial area with Special Economic Zone status in East Africa. The warehouses will be used for storage of security products and for lease. Construction will commence in September 2017 and create approximately 100 jobs as part of the multimillion dollar investment.

Whilst visiting Tatu City, Sir William Gallagher, Chairperson and CEO of the company, said that the move was a strategic step in Gallagher's growth and expansion plans in the region.

"Over the last 18 years, we have experienced immense support from various partners and customers in Kenya. We are proud to be playing a role in creating employment opportunities, and we aim to reach a wider clientele through the facilities that we will be setting up here at Tatu City," he said.

Gallagher is also in the process of building an electric security fence on the boundary of Tatu City. The fence will be equipped with CCTV cameras, floodlights and access control at entry and exit points, all monitored in a dedicated control room by Tatu City's security team.

"We are delighted yet again to attract a global investor and service provider with strong local roots to the ever-growing list of Tatu City partners," said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City. "Gallagher is a household name in dozens of countries around the world, and the company's quality and standards are such that they have built a strong business in Kenya."

About Gallagher Power Fence Systems Ltd (http://www.gallagher.com )

Gallagher are a global leader in the innovation, manufacture and marketing of animal management, security, fuel systems and contract manufacturing solutions.

For 75 years Gallagher has designed and delivered innovative solutions to a global customer base. GPF Kenya was established 18 years ago in Nairobi and established itself as a highly reputable supplier and installer of high quality cost effective security systems.

All installations are designed and installed to comply with National and International requirements. Gallagher inspects and certifies all installations as appropriate, ensuring that the systems comply with Gallagher's stringent code of practice and quality standards.

About Tatu City (http://www.tatucity.com)

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area for more than 150,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, anda range of houses are underconstruction to suit all incomes.A Special Economic Zone, Tatu City is a unique live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

