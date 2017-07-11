The global mobile water treatment marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global mobile water treatment market for 2017-2021. Based on the end-users, the market is divided into energy and manufacturing segments.

Mobile water treatment products and services provide highly purified water for critical industrial applications. These services are fast, reliable, and cost-effective, which makes them an ideal choice in critical situations. Owing to the development and growth of these industries, demand is more for mobile water treatment systems in times of emergencies.

Technavio's research study segments the global mobile water treatment market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC





Mobile water treatment market in the Americas

"The Americas occupied a majority 72% of the mobile water treatment market in 2016. The growth in the water reuse rate, increasing mobile water for tourism, and emergency applications are the major reasons for the rising demand for mobile water treatment in the overall regionsays Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for water and waste management research.

The oil and gas and power generation are the major industries that use wastewater treatment technologies. South America is the fastest-growing market in the Americas because of the presence of heavy industry sectors. Also, the water scarcity in places such as California, Arizona, Texas, and Georgia in the US are creating additional demands for water treatment.

Mobile water treatment market in EMEA

The mobile water treatment market in the region is supported by the growing countries such as the UK, Germany, Spain, Benelux, and Italy in Europe, and Saudi Arabia and Iran in the Middle-East. The European market largely caters to technology specialists as the market players look to invest in superior technology innovations in mobile water treatment systems.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the market in the Middle East is the increase in the implementation of desalination. This has resulted in the desalination of brackish water from the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea by using RO and thermal desalination to meet the potable water needs of the people and industries, which is driving the need for portable water treatments like mobile water treatment.

Mobile water treatment market in APAC

"APAC is the fastest-growing segment of the mobile water treatment market, driven by the need to manage the huge energy requirements and unprecedented water management challenges driven by its large growing population, especially in India and Chinasays Thanikachalam.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for the major share of the market. Most industrial users are looking at technological support for processed water demands. Also, the governments in the region have hiked their expenditure on improving water infrastructure, which is likely to provide the necessary momentum to the market growth during the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global mobile water treatment market highlighted in the report are:

Aquatech International

Evoqua Water Technologies

GE

Pall

Veolia



