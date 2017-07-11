Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR), the world leader in mass customization, announced today that on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 4:05 p.m. (EDT), the company will issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 earnings announcement, and at the same time will make available a presentation and transcript of prepared comments regarding the results, as well as a letter to shareholders from Robert Keane, president and chief executive officer. All documents will be available at ir.cimpress.com. On Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. (EDT) the company will host a live Q&A conference call with management to discuss the financial results, which will be available via webcast at ir.cimpress.com and via dial-in at +1 (844) 778-4144, conference ID 36574151.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) is the world leader in mass customization. For more than 20 years, the company has focused on developing software and manufacturing capabilities that transform traditional markets in order to make customized products accessible and affordable to everyone. Cimpress brings its products to market via a portfolio of more than 20 brands including Vistaprint, Albelli, Drukwerkdeal, Pixartprinting, Exaprint, WIRmachenDRUCK, National Pen and many others. That portfolio serves multiple customer segments across many applications for mass customization. The company produces more than 46 million unique ordered items a year. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com

