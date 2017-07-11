Workiva Placed in the Furthest Position for Completeness of Vision

Workiva (NYSE: WK), a leading provider of solutions for enterprise productivity, announced today that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Workiva as a Leader in its June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions (FCPM).

Gartner placed Workiva in the furthest position for its completeness of vision in the FCPM Leaders quadrant, after evaluating 11 software vendors on 15 criteria.

The report focuses solely on cloud solutions because Gartner observes that the "FCPM market has shifted from mature on-premises offerings to cloud solutions as finance application leaders have sought improvements in financial close capabilities, enhanced cost control and efficiencies, greater application flexibility and shorter time to value. In addition to providing these advantages, cloud FCPM solutions are typically easier to use and manage than the previous generation of on-premises offerings." 1

"We are extremely pleased that Gartner has recognized Workiva with the furthest placement in vision in its new cloud magic quadrant," said Matt Rizai, Chairman and CEO of Workiva. "Our customers have proven that our Wdesk cloud-based platform is the best way to transform their accounting and finance processes and modernize financial, management and performance reporting."

The full report is available on the Workiva website at www.workiva.com/fcpm.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions," June 2017.

About Workiva

Workiva (NYSE:WK) delivers Wdesk, an intuitive cloud platform that modernizes how people work within thousands of organizations, including over 70 percent of the FORTUNE 500. Wdesk helps mitigate risk, improves productivity and gives users confidence in their data-driven decisions. Workiva employs more than 1,200 people with offices in 16 cities. The company is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. For more information, visit workiva.com.

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Time Inc. FORTUNE 500 is a registered trademark of Time Inc. and is used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

