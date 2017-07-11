Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon") announced today that the Corporation's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Thursday July 13th, 2017 under the trading symbol "AOC". The Corporation has also appointed Mr. Paul Haber, the Corporation's current CEO, to the Board of Directors, effective July 11th, 2017.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp

Advantagewon Oil Corp., is a Toronto-based Oil and Gas company with a focus on development opportunities in the State of Texas. Advantagewon currently owns two properties in the State of Texas: the Saratoga property located in Hardin County, Texas; and the La Vernia property located in Guadalupe County, Texas.

