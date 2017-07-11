According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the nonwoven filter media marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006354/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global nonwoven filter media market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

APAC dominated the nonwoven filter media market in 2016. The rising concerns about emissions from the automotive sector are driving the use of filtration processes in the transportation industry. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading the revenue generation from the region.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the nonwoven filter media market into the following segments:

Transportation

Water

HVAC

Food and beverage

Healthcare

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the nonwoven filter media market are discussed below:

Transportation

"The transportation industry includes automobiles, aerospace, and railway. Nonwoven filter media find applications in filtration of engine air, oil, fuel, and cabin air. The nonwoven filter media market by the transportation industry was valued the highest in 2016, owing to their widespread applicationssays Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research.

Sustained economic growth, growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and an increase in disposable income is likely to boost the demand for motor vehicles. The low auto loan interest rates in the developed and developing countries are also influencing automotive sales positively. This, in turn, is expected to create demand for nonwoven filter media.

Water

The use of nonwoven filter media in the filtration of water is increasing rapidly. The market segment is expected to grow swiftly over the forecast period and establish its dominance on the market by the end of the forecast period. Nonwoven filter media is commonly used in filters used for the purification and distillation of water. This application is also expected to create demand for filtration membrane.

Water scarcity and changing demographics are they key concerns for the water sector. Further, the increase in population coupled with the lifestyle changes due to urbanization is increasing the demand for water. The constant demand for freshwater and environmental concerns will have a positive effect on the water and wastewater industry in the future, leading to an increase in opportunities for the nonwoven filter media market.

HVAC

Nonwoven filter media is used for air filtration in all types of HVAC equipment. HVAC equipment can be for heating, air conditioning, or ventilation purposes. The nonwoven filter media market for HVAC equipment is expected to increase to nearly USD 1 billion by 2021. The HVAC market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the forecast period due to the growing construction industry and increase in income levels in China, India, and other developing countries.

"APAC dominated the market segment and is likely to retain its high growth during the forecast period, owing to the high growth potential of China. The US is another important country in the market, where the growing consumer awareness, high replacement demand, maintenance and support services, and steady economic growth are driving the growthsays Anju.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

Ahlstrom

Cummins Filtration

Freudenberg

Browse Related Reports:

Global Alcohol Breath Analyzers Market 2017-2021

Global High Temperature Cables Market 2017-2021

Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006354/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com