The prevailing uncertainty in the United States healthcare market has made it essential for medical practitioners and service providers to understand the crucial aspects of the evolving reimbursement landscape. Previously manufacturers used to focus on getting regulatory approval to push their products in the market, however, this scenario has gone through a drastic change in the past five years.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006576/en/

Infiniti Research numerous healthcare industry market intelligence solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In their recent assessment of the reimbursement landscape for the healthcare sector, Infiniti Research identified the key trends which are sure to impact reimbursement programs such as Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) Payments.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/health-economics-reimbursement-landscape-healthcare

Market Trends

Some of the major trends being witnessed by the healthcare sector are the emergence of bundled payments, tiered narrow networks, and high demand for price transparency from the patients' end. These trends will have an impact on the reimbursement programs like ASC, meaning it is critical for ASCs to optimize their payment strategies to protect their financial footing.

One major trend changing the face of the reimbursement landscape is the bundled payments system. A recent study conducted by the ORC International highlights that by the year 2021, 17 percent of reimbursements will take place in the form of outsourced bundled payments system.

Market opportunities

The objective of the health economics is to improve the overall delivery of the healthcare services without increasing the health care costs. This can be attained by integrating the healthcare services and the reimbursement process seamlessly. Both traditional and innovative therapies are needed to be worked upon to improve the clinical outcomes as well as optimize the healthcare costs. Experts in health economics believe that an appropriate healthcare delivery model can help in improving the overall reimbursement landscape.

Request a brochure and see how Infiniti's insights can help you

Infiniti's Healthcare Industry Market Intelligence Portfolio

Healthcare market intelligence solutions from Infiniti Research help organizations tackle key industry challenges and cater to changing demands to remain competitive. Infiniti Research has performed thousands of research projects in the healthcare industry, including three recent studies on health economics.

Health Economics Study to Help Medical Device Sector Maximize ROI

View study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/pressrelease/market-intelligence-study-health-economics-2

Building a Health Economics Database to Understand Elements for Healthcare in Targeted Regions

View study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-health-economics

Health Economics and Market Access Mapping for Wound Care Dressings

View study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/medical-reimbursement-health-economics

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006576/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us