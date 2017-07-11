

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spanish airline Iberia has been blasted for forcing female job applicants to undergo pregnancy tests, with authorities slapping a 25,000 euro fine for the serious act of gender discrimination.



Iberia created a huge uproar on the social media after the national carrier forced female job applicants to take pregnancy test which it called as a measure aimed to ensure 'the wellbeing of the baby and future mother'.



The airline claimed that the pregnancy test for flight crew applicants was not intended to filter out pregnant applicants, but instead to place them in roles that would not involve any risk to the pregnancy.



Iago Negueruela, the work, trade and industry secretary for the Balearic Islands government, said Iberia was guilty of a 'very grave infraction' and that men and women could not be given different tests for access to work.



Iberia said it will stop requiring female job candidates to take a pregnancy test.



