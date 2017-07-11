Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal SaaS-based business analytics marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global SaaS-based business analytics market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (BFSI, retail, telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, and energy and utilities) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global SaaS-based business analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 26% over the forecast period. The shift from capital expenditure to operating expenses business model is one of the key factors driving the market growthsays Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Competitive vendor landscape

There is a high competition among vendors offering cloud-based analytics solutions and services. The vendors compete on price and focus on offering multiple features in the products.

The substantial increase in the demand for cloud computing solutions will intensify competition. The vendors develop customized cloud-based business analytics solutions to strengthen their international presence. They focus on innovations and increasing building capabilities to differentiate their products from their competitors.

Top five vendors in the global SaaS-based business analytics market

Microsoft

Microsoft offers high-performance cloud platform solutions that are cost efficient and compliant with industry standards. It offers a cloud-based suite of business analytics tools for industries such as insurance, retail, manufacturing, airline, energy, and telecom.

Qlik

Qlik provides BI software solutions for industry verticals such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. The company helps users to make the right decisions by providing insightful knowledge. The results of the analysis can be printed as reports or saved as PDFs and saved in Excel or other applications.

SAS

SAS provides high-performance business analytics software programs and services to its global customers. The data management software and services ensure consistent data integration from various sources. The master data management uses a phased approach that involves upgrading the programs according to the needs of the company.

Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com company offers cloud computing solutions such as social and mobile cloud apps. Salesforce.com serves customers in various sectors like healthcare, BFSI, telecom, and education.

TIBCO Software

TIBCO Software delivers business and infrastructure intelligence software to its clients worldwide. The company offers products such as data and system, visual analytics and report, and dashboards. It also provides services such as consulting, educational and support services to its customers.

