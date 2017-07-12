Technavio analysts forecast the Greek yogurt market in Europeto grow at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006522/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the Greek yogurt market in Europe from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the Greek yogurt market in Europe for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (plain and low fat; and 0% fat or non-fat) and distribution channel (supermarkets, convenience stores, and food and specialty stores).

The developments in the dairy industry have influenced the Greek yogurt market in Europe. Traditional dairy products have been reinvented and repositioned as health foods. Various demographics in the region have different choices for healthy products like yogurts (like full-fat yogurt, whole milk yogurt, and low-fat yogurt). Thus, the players in the market are currently trying to tap different demographics, leading to the fragmentation of the dairy industry.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the Greek yogurt market in Europe:

Nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt

Increasing demand for gluten-free Greek yogurt

Increasing usage of Greek yogurt for breakfast and snacking

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt

"Greek yogurt is becoming increasingly popular among consumers because of its various nutritional benefits. It is rich in protein and has low sodium, carbohydrates, and lactose. Also, the riboflavin present in Greek yogurt provides an immunity boost to the consumerssays Sharan Jagannath, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Greek yogurt contains up to four times the amount of protein when compared to the protein in a cup of plain, low-fat conventional yogurt. This helps the consumers to feel full and content. Also, various consumer demographics are becoming much more conscious about the salt content in their diets, and thus, many of them have begun to prefer Greek yogurt to conventional yogurt as it has a full-bodied taste without the high sodium content.

Increasing demand for gluten-free Greek yogurt

The gluten-free food market in European countries is growing at a steady pace owing to an increase in the number of health-conscious people and a rise in the awareness of celiac diseases. Also, since there is no available cure for celiac disease, the only way to avoid it is to switch to a gluten-free diet.

Other factors like an increase in the number of digestive health problems, weight management issues, and the demand for nutritious food are increasing the demand for gluten-free food items. With an increase in the demand for gluten-free products, popular players like FAGE have introduced products like FAGE Fruyo, Fruyo Classic Coconut, and others, which are gluten-free.

Increasing usage of Greek yogurt for breakfast and snacking

"Greek yogurt is becoming a breakfast food and on-the-go snack for many consumers in the region owing to its thick texture and rich taste, its nutritional benefits, and the increasing demand for convenient and packaged food in Europesays Sharan.

The prominent reasons behind the growth in the demand for convenient and packaged foods like Greek yogurt include family restructuring, added time constraints, lack of culinary skills, and need for on-the-go snacking and food options. Players like Rachel's are currently selling Greek-style yogurt like Greek style yogurt with crunchy granola in small pots as an on-the-go healthy breakfast food.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cinnamon Market 2017-2021

Global Vinegar Market 2017-2021

Global Organic Coffee Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006522/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com