

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release June numbers for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to remain flat on month, and to slip to 2.0 percent on year from 2.1 percent in May.



Japan also will see May results for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.5 percent on month following the 1.2 percent increase in April.



Australia will provide May data for credit card purchases and balances, and also see July results for the Westpac consumer confidence index.



In April, card purchases were worth A$22.9 billion and balances were at A$52.0 billion. The Westpac index in June fell 1.8 percent to a score of 96.2.



Singapore will release May numbers for retail sales; in April, sales advanced 1.6 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year.



Malaysia will see May figures for industrial and manufacturing production; in April, they were up 4.2 percent on year and 6.7 percent on year, respectively.



