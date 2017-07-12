Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal stress testing marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global stress testing market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (application and product) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global stress testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12% over the forecast period. The growth of agile testing and test automation services is one of the most important factors driving the market growthsays Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Competitive vendor landscape

Vendors in the stress testing market are consequently developing innovative testing services for software developers to reduce IT complexities in the software development process. Pureplay startup firms have entered the market to provide vertical-specific software testing solutions and services. This has increased the competition in the market among existing and new players. The competition to provide cost-effective and flexible testing services to their customers is high.

Vendors are partnering with niche players to improve their software tool package and enhance ongoing innovations. Vendors are also enjoying their regional domination. They operate their businesses in a highly competitive and dynamic marketplace where macroeconomic factors, such as GDP growth rate, inflation, and foreign exchange play a major role. The revenue of vendors offering stress testing services and solutions to the Americas and EMEA might be affected by the slowing down of macroeconomic factors.

Top five vendors in the global stress testing market

Accenture

Accenture provides technology, outsourcing, and management consulting services globally. The company provides IT professional services such as digital, IT security, and cloud computing services. It offers testing services such as digital testing, enterprise testing, automation and quality engineering, as well as testing strategy.

Capgemini

Capgemini provides consulting, technology, outsourcing services, and local professional services. The company provides different testing services such as application testing, cybersecurity testing solutions, performance testing, managed testing services, and mobile testing.

IBM

IBM offers different types of hardware, software, consulting, and infrastructure services. IBM serves different industries including automotive, banking, chemicals and petroleum. It offers a range of testing services including life cycle testing, test automation services, test consulting, the design and implementation of test centers, infrastructure testing, and specialized testing that involves performance, service-oriented architecture (SOA), data, product, as well as security.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS delivers IT-enabled services, consulting, and business solutions to a wide range of industries worldwide. It is a part of the Tata Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in India. The company offers various software testing services across the entire product lifecycle. It aids its clients to meet the demand and ensures a reduction in regression testing time through its sustainable test automation.

Wipro

Wipro operates as a global IT, outsourcing, and consulting company that provides services globally. The company has dedicated centers of excellence focused toward developing the latest technologies. It offers independent verification and validation services covering the entire product and application release life cycle.

